Gurugram, Dec 14: A doctor couple has been arrested along with their two accomplices during a raid at a private clinic in Gurugram's Sector 22 on the charges of illegal sex determination of the foetus, the police said on Monday.

A team of the district health department led by Anil Gupta, PNDT nodal officer-cum-medical officer conducted the raid in 'Mantra Care and Diagnostic centre' on Sunday.

During the raid the team recovered Rs 50,000.

Two doctors and their accomplices, Pinky and Hariram, took Rs 50,000 from a decoy pregnant woman for the sex determination of the foetus. Sex Determination Test to be Suspended by Government of India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Health Ministry Calls Media Reports Fake.

Following a specific input, the health department team sent the decoy pregnant woman as a customer to the alleged private clinic where she met Pinky and Hariram who took Rs 50,000 from her and shared the phone number of Dr. Sumit Singal.

"Thereafter the decoy woman informed the team that she has been asked to visit the diagnostic center in Sector 22 on Sunday. She followed the instructions given by the team and her ultrasound was conducted by Dr. Aparna Singal at the centre," said the nodal officer.

The decoy, accordingly, informed the team and thereafter, the team raided the centre and recovered the money from the culprits.

"A case was registered against the doctor couple and two others under the relevant sections of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act at Palam Vihar police station," said a police spokesperson.

