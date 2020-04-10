Sex Determination Test to be Suspended by Government of India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Home Ministry Calls Media Reports Fake

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 10: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak, several fake news are doing rounds on social media. Recently, media houses also fell prey to a fake news. Several media outlets published that citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the health ministry has suspended sex determination test ban. However, on Friday, the ministry rejected the reports. UP Police Debunks Fake News Related to Tablighi Jamaat Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; From Noida to Prayagraj, Here's How Police Has Taken on Those Spreading False Reports on Twitter.

The ministry clarified that it had not suspended the Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act, 1994 until June 30. The PC&PNDT Act prohibits sex selection before or after conception. In a statement, the ministry said, “In view of the ongoing lockdown, due of COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry has issued a notification dated April 4, 2020, to defer/suspend certain provisions under the PC&PNDT Rules 1996.” COVID-19: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest 11 People for Spreading Fake News on Coronavirus Outbreak, 85 FIRs Registered.

It added, “These Rules pertain to applying for renewal of registration if falling due in this period, submission of reports by diagnostics centres by 5th day of the following month and submission of quarterly progress report (QPR) by the States/UTs.” The ministry reiterated that each Ultrasound clinic, Genetic Counselling Centre, Genetic Laboratory, Genetic Clinic and Imaging Centre would have to maintain all the mandatory records on day to day basis, as prescribed under the Law. It only extended the submission deadlines to respective appropriate authorities until June 30, 2020.

The ministry said that there is no exemption (to the diagnostic centres) from compliance to the provisions of the PC&PNDT Act and all records are mandatory and have to be maintained as per the Rules.

Fact check