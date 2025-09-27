Gurugram, September 27: In a shocking incident, a police constable tracked a 50-year-old content creator using her car registration number and harassed her on Instagram. The incident occurred on September 14 near Ardee City, where the constable was on PCR duty and misused official access to obtain her personal details. Finding the woman "attractive," he left comments on her posts, referencing her recent movements and urging her to continue the conversation privately. The woman initially thought the messages were from a follower, but soon realised the sender was a police officer.

According to a Times of India report, the situation escalated when the constable replied cryptically to the woman’s queries about how he knew her movements, stating, "We have sharp eyes," and insisting she continue the conversation via Instagram direct messages. Over the course of their interaction, the constable admitted to tracing her car registration, accessing her Instagram account, and messaging her because he was drawn to her “different” personality. He also made comments about her appearance, saying she looked younger than her age and lamented that he did not have female friends. Gurugram Shocker: 2 Men Kill Woman Over Money Dispute, Stuff Her Body in Trolley Bag and Dump It in Faridabad; Arrested.

Disturbed by the unsolicited attention from a government official, the woman recorded a three-minute video recounting the harassment and shared it online, expressing shock that a police officer misused his authority. The woman filed a formal complaint at the Cyber Crime police station on September 16, initially being advised to block the accused. However, persistent follow-ups led to concrete action, and on September 23, the constable was suspended and an FIR was registered under Section 79 of the BNS, which deals with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Gurugram Shocker: Man Kills 26-Year-Old Colleague Over Quality of Work at Hello Guest House in Sector 53, Accused Arrested.

The video detailing the harassment went viral the following day, sparking public outrage and highlighting concerns about the misuse of power by law enforcement personnel. ASI Sandeep Kumar told Times of India that “there is zero tolerance against such acts,” emphasising that immediate steps were taken following the investigation. The police have not yet disclosed the name of the constable as the probe continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

