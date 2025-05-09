In a shocking crime in Gurugram, two men allegedly murdered a woman, stuffed her body into a trolley bag, and discarded it on the Faridabad road. The victim, identified as Parveen alias Riya from West Bengal, was killed after a dispute over money. The accused, Dinesh Kumar (22) and Viplav Vishwas (26), had met the woman earlier at the Sikanderpur metro station and took her to a rented room. After an alcohol-fueled argument, Dinesh suffocated the woman before packing her body in the bag and disposing of it. Following an investigation, both men were arrested and are now in custody. Gurugram Shocker: Man Kills 26-Year-Old Colleague Over Quality of Work at Hello Guest House in Sector 53, Accused Arrested.

Two Men Kill Woman Over Money Dispute, Dump Body in Trolley

दिल्ली के नज़दीक गुरुग्राम में 2 युवकों ने युवती की हत्या करके लाश को ट्राली बैग में पैक करके फेक दिया। पुलिस ने युवती की पहचान परवीन उर्फ़ रिया निवासी वेस्ट बंगाल के रूप में की थी। अब पुलिस ने क़ातिल दिनेश कुमार (22) निवासी रामपुर UP व विप्लव विश्वास निवासी उत्तराखंड को अरेस्ट… pic.twitter.com/pwTnJwO6Qp — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) May 9, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

