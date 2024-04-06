Gurugram, April 6: Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating a 45-year-old man to death in Gurugram. The victim, identified as Sanjay Das, was reportedly killed for “talking” to the wife of one of the accused, according to police officers.

Indian Express reported that Das, a native of Karana village in Bihar and resident of Baslambi in Gurugram, was found dead at his residence on Tuesday. His body bore bruises and marks allegedly inflicted by sticks, indicating a violent assault. Ghaziabad Horror: Man Brutally Thrashed With Iron Rod After Argument Over Purchase of Food Item, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The police were alerted about Das’s death by his nephew, Prince, who subsequently filed a complaint. Based on Prince’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (punishment for murder) at the Bilaspur police station. The accused, identified as Sonu (36) and Pawan Kumar (34), residents of Baslambi village and Fazilpur Badli respectively, were then sought by the police. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Minor Boy Brutally Thrashed to Death in Brahmpuri Area.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sonu was supposed to visit Das, and Das had called Sonu’s wife over the phone regarding the same. This reportedly upset the accused, who then allegedly picked Das in their vehicle, took him to a village field, and beat him with a wooden stick. They later returned the severely injured Das to his room, where he died, said ASI Sandeep, a Gurugram police spokesperson.

The accused were arrested, and their car, a Brezza, along with the stick allegedly used in the crime, were seized by the police.

