Guwahati Weather Forecast June 1, 2026: Dense Drizzle & 33°C High Expected

Guwahati residents can expect a day of dense drizzle and moderate temperatures as June 1, 2026, unfolds across the city. The weather forecast for Monday indicates a high of 33°C and a low of 25°C, with a significant 59% chance of rain throughout the day. While the wind speed is expected to remain light, peaking at 8 km/h, the persistent moisture suggests a potentially humid and overcast atmosphere.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Guwahati, Assam — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 33°C Low 25°C Conditions Dense drizzle Chance of Rain 59% Max Wind 8 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Guwahati — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 25°C Clear sky 16% 4 km/h 03:00 25°C Light drizzle 50% 1 km/h 06:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 52% 2 km/h 09:00 31°C Clear sky 22% 6 km/h 12:00 33°C Clear sky 12% 6 km/h 15:00 33°C Clear sky 19% 8 km/h 18:00 29°C Clear sky 31% 2 km/h 21:00 27°C Partly cloudy 23% 4 km/h

The morning hours will begin with clearing skies after midnight, but by 3 AM, light drizzle is anticipated, a pattern that will intensify to moderate drizzle by 6 AM. Temperatures will climb steadily, reaching a daytime high of 33°C around noon and persisting through the mid-afternoon. Despite the clear sky during these peak hours, the chance of rain remains present, fluctuating between 12% and 19% before a slight increase to 31% by early evening. As the day winds down, skies will become partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to a more comfortable 27°C by 9 PM.

For those venturing out on Monday, June 1, 2026, packing an umbrella or raincoat is highly advisable due to the consistent drizzle forecast. Lightweight, breathable clothing will be most comfortable given the predicted temperatures hovering around the low thirties. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slower travel times due to wet road conditions, especially during the morning and early evening hours when drizzle is more pronounced. Staying hydrated is also important, even with the presence of rain, as the ambient temperature can still contribute to discomfort.

Local reports from the preceding days suggest a pattern of unsettled weather, with some forecasts indicating the possibility of heavier showers and thunderstorms. While tomorrow's outlook for Guwahati points towards dense drizzle rather than severe downpours, it's prudent for residents to remain aware of any rapid changes. The India Meteorological Department had previously indicated a generally normal monsoon forecast for the region, but localized variations are always possible. This forecast update provides the most current guidance for tomorrow's Guwahati weather, with a focus on temperature, rain probability, and hourly trends.

Residents are advised to check the latest Guwahati weather update closer to the time for any significant shifts. The day's conditions are conducive to staying indoors or engaging in activities that are not overly reliant on clear skies. While no major outdoor public events are scheduled for June 1st, the intermittent rain and humidity will be a key factor for anyone planning outdoor errands or travel within the city. The overall Guwahati temperature will feel moderate despite the high, due to the consistent moisture in the air. This Guwahati weather forecast offers a clear picture of what to expect.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).