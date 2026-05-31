Delhi Weather Forecast For Tomorrow, June 1, 2026: Light Drizzle & 35°C High

Delhi residents can expect a mixed bag of weather on Monday, June 1, 2026, as the capital city gears up for a day characterised by light drizzle and moderate temperatures. Following recent unseasonal showers and gusty winds reported across the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a 55% chance of rain throughout the day, with temperatures likely to hover around a high of 35°C and a low of 24°C. While the early morning hours will be clear, the afternoon is expected to bring intermittent light drizzle, offering a slight respite from the usual early June heat.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Delhi, Delhi — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 35°C Low 24°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 55% Max Wind 9 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Delhi — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Clear sky 1% 3 km/h 03:00 25°C Clear sky 1% 4 km/h 06:00 25°C Clear sky 2% 5 km/h 09:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 12:00 33°C Mainly clear 10% 7 km/h 15:00 35°C Mainly clear 47% 5 km/h 18:00 32°C Light drizzle 43% 8 km/h 21:00 30°C Clear sky 2% 8 km/h

The hourly outlook for June 1, 2026, indicates clear skies and minimal chance of rain in the initial hours, with temperatures climbing from 26°C at midnight to around 30°C by 9 AM. As the day progresses, cloud cover is expected to increase, with a noticeable rise in the probability of precipitation around 3 PM, reaching up to 47%. By 6 PM, conditions may shift to light drizzle, persisting with a 43% chance of rain. Wind speeds are expected to remain relatively mild, peaking around 9 km/h in the morning and then settling around 5-8 km/h throughout the day. This weather pattern suggests a departure from the intense heatwaves that often characterise this period, though humidity levels could be a factor.

With the possibility of light rain and moderate temperatures, citizens are advised to plan their day accordingly. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is recommended, especially for those venturing out in the afternoon or evening. Commuters may face slightly damp conditions on the roads, but widespread disruption is not anticipated given the low wind speeds. While the temperatures are not expected to reach extreme levels, the combination of humidity and occasional moisture could still feel uncomfortable for some. Staying hydrated remains a good practice, even with the cooler outlook compared to typical summer days.

The Delhi weather update for June 1 comes after a period of volatile weather across the National Capital Region, with reports of heavy rains, lightning, and strong winds in the preceding 48 hours. Although the forecast for Monday indicates a milder turn, the recent atmospheric activity underscores the unpredictable nature of the season. This shift in Delhi's weather could impact outdoor activities and the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, though specific match schedules for June 1 were not detailed in recent local event reports. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest Delhi weather forecast.

Overall, the Delhi temperature on June 1, 2026, is set to be more subdued than usual for this time of year. The presence of light drizzle and a moderate chance of rain suggests a generally pleasant, albeit damp, day. The weather forecast for Delhi indicates a need for preparedness for intermittent showers, while keeping in mind the overall cooling effect this precipitation might bring.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).