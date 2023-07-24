Varanasi, July 23: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived here on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple. Advocate of the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav said that the ASI team will start the survey of the Gyanvapi complex at around 7 am on Monday. He added that an advocate each of the petitioners will accompany the survey team. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Allows Survey of Mosque Premises, ASI To Carry Out Scientific Survey of Complex Barring Shivling.

District judge A K Vishvesh on Friday directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is built upon a temple. Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court Allows Scientific Survey of Mosque Complex.

The mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex. The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.