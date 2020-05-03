Handwara Martyr Major Anuj Sood’s Father Says His Son Made’ Supreme Sacrifice, He Was Meant to Save Lives’

Handwara Martyr Major Anuj Sood’s Father Chandrakant Sood (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 3: The father of a Handwara martyr on Sunday, May 3, said that his son has made a supreme sacrifice to the nation. Retired Brigadier Chandrakant Sood, the father of late Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, said that he was meant to save lives and it was part of his duty. PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Martyred in Handwara Encounter, Says ‘Their Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten’.

"He has made a supreme sacrifice. It was part of his duty and what he was trained for. I feel sad for his wife as they just got married three-four months back. He was meant to save lives," Chandrakant Sood said. Handwara Encounter: Top Lashkar-e Taiba Commander Haider From Pakistan Killed in Gunfight.

Major Sood, along with four other security personnel, decorated army officer Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh and Jammu and Kashmir Sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the encounter. Two terrorists, including a top Lakshar-e-Taiba commander, were also killed in an encounter that began on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to security forces who fell in the line of duty during an operation in Changimulla area. "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered tributes. “The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J-K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice,” Singh tweeted.