PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Martyred in Handwara Encounter, Says ‘Their Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten’

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of security personnel who attained martyrdom in the encounter in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister extended condolences to the family of martyred. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said the valour and sacrifice of the brave personnel will never be forgotten. "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends", PM Modi tweeted. Handwara Encounter: Top Lashkar-e Taiba Commander Haider From Pakistan Killed in Gunfight.

In the fierce gunfight, the personnel who attained martyrdom include one Colonel, one Major, two soldiers of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit of India Army and one sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). The personnel who lost their lives in the encounter include Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rakesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi.

Here's the Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

Kashmir Zone Police Pay Tribute to the Martyrs:

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir, Sector Comdr, Deputy Inspector General North Kashmir & Superintendent of Police Handwara paid tribute to our heroes at Langate #Handwara: Kashmir Zone Police pic.twitter.com/lkkJuSlFwO — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief on the death of the security personnel and said the loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. "They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice", Singh tweeted. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Among 4 Army Personnel, 1 Jammu And Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Martyred in Handwara Encounter.

Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff said the operation exemplified true tradition and strong determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of own citizens. The Commanding Officer leading from the front along with others is a testimony to our motto of 'Service before Self'.