Handwara Encounter: Top Lashkar-e Taiba Commander Haider From Pakistan Killed in Gunfight

Srinagar, May 3: Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted by ANI. On Sunday, four Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with 2 soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Sub-Inspector lost their lives in an encounter in Handwara. Two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter.

In the encounter, five security personnel who attained martyrdom in the gunfight include Col Ashutosh Sharma, the CO, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, and J&K Police Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi. The encounter between the security forces and the terrorists began on Saturday afternoon after the they took hostages inside the house.

Here's the tweet:

Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan killed in Handwara encounter: IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/OY8YeYMAWQ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Army officials informed that the team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists who had already reached there. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) expressed grief over the death of the Army Personnel in the encounter. Rajnath said the security personnel showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country.

In a series of tweets, General Rawat said the armed forces are proud of the courage shown by the Army personnel as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. "We salute these brave personnel and express our deepfelt condolences for the bereaved families", Rawat said.