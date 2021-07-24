Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the rate of Dearness Allowance for employees as well as pensioners will be increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, applicable from July 1, 2021:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced to increase the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees & pensioners from 17% to 28%, which will be applicable from July 1, 2021 (File pic) pic.twitter.com/X8GStmOCoB — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

