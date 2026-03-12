New Delhi, March 12: Meta owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced parent managed accounts, a new feature designed for children under the age of 13. The update marks a significant shift in the app’s long standing policy that previously required users to be at least 13 years old in most countries.

The company says the new system is aimed at helping families create a safer and more supervised digital environment for younger users. Developed with input from safety experts and parents, the feature allows pre teens to communicate with friends and family while giving guardians strict control over how the app is used.

Stripped Down Version of WhatsApp for Kids

Parent managed accounts offer a simplified and restricted version of the standard WhatsApp experience. The platform has disabled several features commonly used by adults in order to reduce potential safety risks for children. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Modern Rounded Chat Bubbles, Frameless Multimedia Design.

Features that will not be available for these accounts include Meta AI, Status updates, Channels, disappearing messages, View Once media and live location sharing. By limiting these functions, WhatsApp aims to ensure that younger users focus mainly on basic messaging and calls.

Strong Parental Controls and Monitoring

A key element of the new feature is parental oversight. Parents will be able to manage their child’s contact list and approve or block contact requests directly through their own linked account.

Guardians can also control group participation, adjust privacy settings and manage communication permissions. All these settings are protected by a six digit Parent PIN, ensuring that children cannot bypass or modify the safety controls on their own devices. WhatsApp Promoted Channels, Advertisement in Status Launched Globally To Enhance Business Discovery.

Privacy Still Protected With Encryption

Despite the increased parental supervision, WhatsApp says it will continue to maintain strong privacy protections. Personal conversations will remain secured with end to end encryption.

This means parents can see who their child is communicating with, but they cannot read the actual messages from their own devices. Accessing message content would require physical access to the child’s phone.

How the Setup Process Works

Setting up a parent managed account requires both the child’s device and the parent’s phone. During the registration process, the parent enters the child’s birth date and selects the parent managed option.

The two accounts are then linked by scanning a QR code. In some cases, parents may also be required to verify their identity through a selfie or age verification step to confirm they are eligible to manage the account.

Response to Global Pressure on Tech Platforms

The new feature comes at a time when technology companies are facing increasing pressure from regulators worldwide over the impact of social media on children and teenagers.

Several governments are discussing stricter rules regarding youth access to social media platforms. Countries such as Australia have already explored stronger age limits and potential restrictions for younger users.

By introducing parent managed accounts, WhatsApp appears to be taking a proactive step to provide families with a safer alternative while addressing growing concerns about children’s online safety.

Gradual Global Rollout Planned

WhatsApp confirmed that the feature will roll out gradually, starting in a limited number of markets before expanding to more countries over the coming months.

When a child using the account turns 13, the platform will notify both the parent and the child about the option to switch to a standard WhatsApp account. However, parents can choose to continue supervising the account for up to an additional year.

The company says the goal is to help families introduce children to messaging apps in a controlled and secure way while maintaining privacy and safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Firstpost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).