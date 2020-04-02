Haryana Government to Roll Out Telemedicine Services For Patients Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, State to Set Up COVID-19 Hospitals at 14 Locations

Medicines (Photo Courtesy: Pexel)

Chandigarh, April 2: The Haryana Government will roll out telemedicine services in the state from Thursday onwards. The decision was taken to provide better access to healthcare services to those people who are unable to visit hospitals due to coronavirus lockdown. The state government will also set up COVID-19 hospitals at 14 places with bed strength of 3000. Coronavirus Lockdown Derails Farm-to-Fork Supply Chain Process, Haryana Farmers Fear Losses if Harvest Not Procured at Earliest.

Last week, the Union Health Ministry also urged people to take advantage of telemedicine services being provided by the doctors during the 21-day lockdown. The out-patients services at majority hospitals across the nation have been suspended due to the shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Odisha Government to Train MBBS Students for COVID-19.

ANI's Tweet:

Haryana Government to roll-out telemedicine services in the State from today onwards to provide better access to healthcare services to those people who are unable to visit hospitals. Apart from this, COVID-19 hospitals have been set up at 14 places with bed strength of 3000. — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

In Haryana, 43 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. No death has been reported from the state due to the deadly virus. A total of 21 people also recovered from COVID-19 in Haryana. Meanwhile, in India, the number of coronavirus cases rose steeply in the last few days. Till now, 1,965 COVDI-19 cases have been reported in the country. Fifty people also lost their lives due to nCoV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced the lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. All train and flight services have also been suspended during the shutdown. However, the government assured that there would be no shortage of essential goods during the lockdown.