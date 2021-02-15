Chandigarh, February 15: Adopting a tough stance, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said whoever harbours the "seed of anti-nationalism" has to be dealt with accordingly, be it 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi or anyone else.

In a tweet in Hindi, Vij said: "Whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their minds, that has to be completely destroyed, be it Disha Ravi or anyone else." Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case: Delhi Police Issues Arrest Warrant Against Mumbai-Based Lawyer Nikita Jacob.

देश विरोध का बीज जिसके भी दिमाग में हो उसका समूल नाश कर देना चाहिए फिर चाहे वह #दिशा_रवि हो यां कोई और । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) February 15, 2021

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Bengaluru on Saturday for allegedly editing and sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest. She was produced before a court the next day and was remanded to five days in police custody.

The police procured her custody to identify pro-Khalistan group - Poetic Justice Foundation - and its active members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).