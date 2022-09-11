Ambala, September 11: A newly wed man ran away from home under suspicious circumstances with his wife in the Ambala district of Haryana. The father lodged a missing report at the Housing Board police post after having no idea of his son’s whereabouts.

The father said to police that that the son and daughter-in-law also took cash and jewellery worth more than 50 thousand from the house.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the person is a resident of Gwal Mandi Ambala Cantt and he runs a milk dairy. Only 3 months ago, he had gotten his younger son married with great pomp to a girl who is a resident of Railway Gwal Mandi. Ludhiana Shocker: Woman, Lover Murder Her Husband, Try To Pass It Off As Cardiac Arrest; Booked

There was no dispute of any kind, as per the father of the son and everything was going on smooth in their family.

The complainant said that his son and daughter-in-law were found missing from the house past midnight on September 7 since at around 1 am. UP Shocker: Man Bludgeons Wife to Death With Frying Pan for Refusing To Cook in Noida, Held

The family first looked for them everywhere including at the place of relatives, friends and family but no clue was found anywhere. They also tried calling them on their mobile phones but their mobiles were found switched off.

Dainik Bhaskar quoted SI Amar Singh, who is probing the case as saying that the police have started the investigation by registering a missing report on the complaint of the father.

The reason for the newly-wedded couple missing from home and why they took cash and jewellery with them is not yet known. Both their mobiles are switched off since they left home.

