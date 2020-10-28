Panipat, October 28: A 37-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after two masked men on a bike threw acid on her in Haryana's Panipat. The acid attack took place near Deshraj Colony on October 26. A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. The victim was identified as Poonam of Rajiv Colony. While a case was registered, no arrest has been made so far. Uttar Pradesh: 3 Minor Dalit Sisters Injured in Acid Attack by Unidentified Attacker in Gonda.

Poonam, a labourer, was on the way to her home after her duty in the Bharti Textile factory. She was near Neel Kamal factory near Desh Raj Colony when two men with their faces covered came and splashed acid on her. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed nearby. A video shows two masked men waiting for the woman. As she comes, one of the men throws acid on her. 2 Arrested for Acid Attack on College Student in Nadia.

Acid Attack in Panipat:

#Panipat: A woman was attacked with acid for resisting molestation pic.twitter.com/qAoy0ulTEJ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) October 27, 2020

Krishan, husband of the victim, told The Tribune that she had sustained injury on her face and an eye. "We have given the names of three suspected persons to the police who had misbehaved with her two months ago," he said. A case has been registered against two unknown persons under sections 326-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Three teams, including the cyber cell, CIA-2 and Quilla team have been deputed to inquire the case and nab the accused, Satish Vats, DSP Headquarters, said. According to the police, the woman was attacked days after she resisted advances of a few men.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).