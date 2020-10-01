Hathras, October 1: Family members of the woman, who died allegedly after being gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, have alleged pressure from District Magistrate (DM) Praveen Kumar Laxkar. A video of Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar speaking to a relative of the deceased woman is widely circulated on social media. Another video of a relative of the victim alleging pressure from the senior official is also going viral. Hathras Gangrape: Were You Sleeping For Two Weeks? Priyanka Gandhi Asks Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"Do not finish your credibility. These media people... some left today and tomorrow more will leave. Only we will be here with you. Ok? It is up to you whether you want to change your statement or not. We can also change," Laxkar is heard saying in the video. In another video, a veiled woman, believed to be the victim's sister-in-law, says: "They are putting pressure on us. They are saying that if our daughter had died of coronavirus then she would have received compensation. They are saying the case will be disposed of. We are getting warnings. Our father is getting warnings." Hathras Girl Was Not Raped, Say Uttar Pradesh Police Citing FSL Report (Watch Video).

Video of DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar Allegedly Threatening Hathras Victim's Family:

Watch- DM Hathras caught on camera telling the family, 'Media will leave in 2-3 days. We will stand with you. It's upto you whether you want TO CHANGE YOUR STATEMENT' People, do you know which statement? Statement which the family give to Police that their daugter was raped 👇 pic.twitter.com/vxb6Ai9E8D — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) October 1, 2020

The relative who is holding a baby adds: "They are threatening us with videos of (the victim's) mother. At that time she was speaking whatever came to her mind... They will not let us live here. The DM is very cunning, he is trying to trick us. They are pressuring us. They are forcing us and saying our statements are not reliable, we keep changing our statements and we have no credibility."

Hathras Victim's Family Alleges Pressure:

Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar Rejects Allegations:

The District Magistrate rejected all the allegations levelled by the victim's family. "I met with six family members yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours about my interactions with them. Their main worry is that the accused must be hanged. I tried to reassure them and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court," he told news agency ANI.

Hathras DM Clarifies:

Their main point of apprehension is that the convicted must be punished and be hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court: PK Laxkar, District Magistrate, Hathras, #UttarPradesh https://t.co/vZsgDLeD5M — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Hathras Gangrape: Background

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras died on Tuesday in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. She was found brutalised on September 14. According to a report by news agency IANS, in her statement to the police days after the incident, the girl stated that she was raped by four upper-caste men on September 14 when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. Four accused have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

No Rape, Claim UP Police:

A senior officer of the Uttar Pradesh police earlier today said the girl was not raped. "Postmortem report says the victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some ppl twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified and legal action will be taken," ADG Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI. "The FSL report has made it clear that the woman was not raped," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).