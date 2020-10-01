Lucknow, October 1: A 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, who died on Tuesday in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, was not raped, police said today. Citing a report from a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said sperms were not found in the victim's body. However, the victim, a Dalit, had alleged sexual assault by four upper-cast men.

"Postmortem report says the victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some ppl twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified and legal action will be taken," ADG Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI. "The FSL report has made it clear that the woman was not raped," he added. This is contrary to what the victim had said before she died. Hathras Gangrape: Were You Sleeping For Two Weeks? Priyanka Gandhi Asks Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Hathras Girl Was Not Raped, Say UP Police:

#WATCH Postmortem report says victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some ppl twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified & legal action will be taken: ADG Prshant Kumar on Hathras case pic.twitter.com/qMOUct7t92 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

According to a report by news agency IANS, in her statement to the police days after the incident, the girl stated that she was raped by four upper-caste men on September 14 when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. Subsequently, rape charges were added to the FIR registered in connection with the incident.

Earlier, based on her brother's complaint, the police had booked a man identified as Sandeep for attempt to murder and under the provisions of the SC/ST Act. Later, three other accused were arrested. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

