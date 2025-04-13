Hathras, April 13: The body of a 50-year-old allegedly mentally unsound woman with a dupatta tied around her neck was found from a dry canal here on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rachna, wife of Sanjay Kumar and a resident of Dayanatpur village. Her body was found in the canal along Aligarh Road under Hathras Gate police station limits. Police said they suspected foul play as a dupatta was found tied around the victim's neck. UP Shocker: Couple Elopes Leaving Spouses, Nine Children Behind; Families Learn of Marriage Through Facebook Post.

According to family of the deceased, Rachna, who had been mentally ill, used to routinely leave home every morning and return in the evening. They said she left home on Saturday morning as well, but did not return. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said, "We have initiated an investigation at the spot, with assistance from a forensics team. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death." Ballia Shocker: Woman Found Hanging From Tree With Hands Tied Behind Her Back in UP, Cops Suspect Murder; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He said Rachna's husband is a farmer and she is survived by two adult sons. Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.