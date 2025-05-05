Hathras, May 5: A man in Uttar Pradesh recently became the "world's richest person" after a 36-digit amount was credited to his bank account. The man identified as Ajit is said to be a resident of a remote village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. It is learned that Ajit became the world's richest man after INR 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542 was credited in his account. Ajit's account was credited with the 36-digit figure on Friday, April 25.

Account Credited With 36-Digit Amount After INR 1800 and INR 1400 Debit

According to a report in NDTV, Ajit was surprised when his bank account showed a 36-digit balance. The incident began on April 24, when Ajit's account was debited for INR 1800 and INR 1400. However, the next day, Ajit was in disbelief when his bank account reflected a 36-digit balance that read, "1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542." Not only did the 36-digit bank balance shock Ajit, but his entire village was left surprised. Hathras: Wedding of 2 Sisters Called Off After Dispute Erupts Between Their and Grooms’ Families Over Dowry Demands.

Man Learns Credited Amount Was Due to Technical Glitch

Initially, Ajit's wife was happy to see the 36-digit bank balance, but her excitement soon turned into fear as she suspected her husband's bank account to be targeted by fraudsters. The same day, Ajit contacted a banking merchant, who told him that the 36-digit amount of credit was a technical glitch that had been tracked to a Jammu and Kashmir branch.

As the same INR 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542 balance continued to reflect in his bank account, Ajit approached the police. Cops asked the Hathras resident to submit another application to the cybercrime division to investigate the incident. The incident has left Ajit worried, who fears that he has been defrauded as his bank account has been frozen following the 36-digit figure credit. Elon Musk Net Worth 2025: Tesla, SpaceX CEO Maintains World’s Richest Person Status, Now Has USD 369 Billion.

It is also reported that the 36-digit figure in Ajit's bank account was much higher at the time compared to the net worth of Elon Musk, the world's richest man and Spacex CEO. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index pegged Musk's net worth at INR 2,84,17,69,27,10,400, a 14-digit figure.

