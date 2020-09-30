Lucknow, September 30: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras gangrape. In a video message, Priyanka Gandhi asked Yogi Adityanath why no action was taken in connection with the Hathras gangrape for last two weeks. She also questioned the alleged hasty cremation of the 19-year-old victim's body by the state police. Hathras Gangrape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Forms 3-Member SIT to Probe Case, Team Asked to Submit Report in 7 Days.

"The incident took place on September 14. The Chief Minister spoke on this for the first time today. He said he recieved a call from Prime Minister and has formed an SIT. Were you waiting for Prime Minister's call? Were you sleeping during the last 14 days?" Priyanka Gandhi said. "You did not provide better treatment to the victim. She was not taken to a better hospital," the Congress general secretary added. Hathras Gang-Rape Case: Alleging Victim's Kin Denied Right to Perform Last Rites, Congress Demands UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Resignation.

Reacting to the cremation of the victim, Priyanka Gandhi said her family members were mistreated. "They were not allowed to take their daughter's body to their house for one last time. Her father was not allowed to perform the last rites. They were locked up. Your government is an example of inhumanity," she said in her attack on Yogi Adityanath. "What kind of Chief Minister you are that you take no responsibility for the safety of women in your state," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Lambasts Yogi Adityanath Over Hathras Gangrape:

मैं यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री जी से कुछ सवाल पूछना चाहती हूँ- परिजनों से जबरदस्ती छीन कर पीड़िता के शव को जलवा देने का आदेश किसने दिया? पिछले 14 दिन से कहां सोए हुए थे आप? क्यों हरकत में नहीं आए? और कब तक चलेगा ये सब? कैसे मुख्यमंत्री हैं आप? pic.twitter.com/Q2qPcDXDTT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2020

The 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, who died in a Delhi hospital after sustaining grievous injuries during an alleged gang rape, was cremated early Wednesday in her village amid tight security. Earlier, the party had demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation for "not acting in time".

