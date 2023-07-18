Amaravati, July 18: A pet dog continued waiting for its owner for a night after she jumped into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district. Heartbreaking visuals of the pet dog near its owner's footwear went viral on social media. The dog slept there, waiting for her to return.

A 22-year-old woman jumped into the river from GMC Balayogi Bridge between Yanam and Yedurlanka on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when a large number of visitors thronged the area to enjoy the sunset. The woman, who was walking with her pet on the bridge, suddenly jumped into the river. After passersby raised an alarm, fishermen in a boat tried to save her but she was washed away in a strong current. Heartbreaking! Mother Elephant Tries to Bring Her Dead Baby Back to Life by Placing It in River Water (Watch Video).

Pet Dog Waits All Night For Woman To Return

Tragic but pure love. Owner of this pet dog jumped off the Yedurlanka Bridge on River Godavari in #Yanam. The poor dog kept barking at the river on Sunday & slept next to its owner's footwear. Based on this clue, cops launched a manhunt & recovered the dead body. #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/WRdKM1ITrE — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 17, 2023

It was heartbreaking for the evening walkers to see the pet moving restlessly along the bridge and looking down at the river. It came back to sit near the footwear of its owner. It waited throughout the night and slept there. And, on Monday morning, it finally left with the mother of the woman. Dog Dies in Locked Car in Agra Video: Pet Dog Dead After Tourists Visiting Taj Mahal Leaves It Inside Locked Four-Wheeler, Disturbing Footage Surfaces.

Search was on for the woman who was identified as Mandangi Kanchana (22), a resident of Yanam Ferry Road. Her mother runs a hotel. Yanam police said they are investigating the reason for the suicide. Yanam is an enclave of union territory of Puducherry within Andhra Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).