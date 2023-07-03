A disturbing video of a dead canine inside a locked car is doing rounds on internet. Reportedly, tourists who had come to Agra to see the Taj Mahal locked the pet dog inside the car. The visitors reportedly left the dog inside the locked car and proceeded to see the monument. The dog died gasping for air amid extremely humid weather. Dog Thrashed in Gurugram: Domestic Help Caught on Camera Mercilessly Beating and Slamming Pet on Lift's Floor, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Dog Dies in Locked Car in Agra Video

Tourist from Haryana came to Agra visit Taj Mahal Tourist had brought a pet dog with him, Parked car in Westgate parking Taj, locked dog in car and went to visit Taj,Dog locked in a car for several hours in humid heat broke its breath @Uppolice @agrapolice pic.twitter.com/uUjm37ZpKu — Amir qadri (@AmirqadriAgra) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)