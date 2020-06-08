Here Is How Mohammad Sheikh Suliman Became One Of The Leading Horse Owners In The World

Mohammad Sheikh Suliman

Mohammed Sheikh Suliman is a qualified horse trainer, Economics and Management graduate, 2018 and 2019 Arabian Horse World Champion, businessman, angel investor, and founder of the world-renowned Al-Sheikh stud. He has received worldwide recognition for his varied skills and talents in the areas of business, horse training and breeding.

Suliman is of Arab descent and was born in 1990. Suliman’s success story began when he founded his first start-up business which specialised in sleep cycles in 2001, while he was still attending high school. This initial business was later acquired by a Chinese company. Suliman graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management.

He is also a highly successful businessman and angel investor. He has previously invested in businesses such as IT companies, health sector companies as well as real estate. He has now invested over $7 million into more than 44 companies. His investments mainly focus on start-up companies and those in their early stage of development.

He recently founded the Al Sheikh Stud which is one of the world’s most renowned horse studs. He has since dedicated most of his time to the Arabian horse stud and his dedication is reflected in the stud’s success. Al Sheikh Stud has become a household name among those interested in horse training, riding, and competitions. The Arabian horse stud has become known as a leader in the industry and has, in just two years, won multiple championships at International Arabian Horse Shows.

The horse stud is set in the Provence region, which is known to be a “breeding area,” as it is a region famous for its perfect climatic conditions for the breeding of Arabian horses— due to its’ quality of air and water, as well as the quality and availability of fodder. The stud owns 20 stallions and mares which are located in both Israel and Belgium. Suliman works alongside Uri Shaked and Raphael Curti to expand the stud’s impressive breeding programme to produce the world’s most beautiful and successful Arabian horses.

Suliman is a qualified horse trainer and he won the Arabian Horse World Championship in 2018 and 2019. His qualifications and talent in horse breeding and training is reflected in his success in championships across the world. Suliman has proved himself to be a talented and passionate horse breeder and trainer with an exceptional vision. In just a few short years he has achieved remarkable results. He has carved out his place among the best in the Arabian horse world.

Since their initial world championship in 2017 where they won the Silver title with Seranza, Al Sheikh stud has gained recognition internationally and has won world championships across Europe and the Middle East. Suliman’s passion and dedication have won him and the Al Sheikh stud international recognition and success. The stud has become a global equine leader and a leading centre of excellence for the Arabian horse breed.