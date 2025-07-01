A 75-year-old patient suddenly fainted while explaining symptoms to a doctor during a check-up in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The quick-thinking doctor immediately performed CPR, saving the elderly man’s life within seconds. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera inside the clinic, showing the patient collapse suddenly and the doctor rushing to help. Two other people present in the room also came forward to assist the doctor. After the CPR, the elderly patient regained consciousness, and the doctor checked his pulse to ensure his condition stabilised. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Volunteer Performs Life-Saving CPR on Devotee Who Suffered Heart Attack at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Video Goes Viral.

Doctor Saves Elderly Patient with Quick CPR in Agra

डॉक्टर के सामने ही 75 साल के मरीज अचानक बेहोश हो गए। जिनको डॉक्टर ने सीपीआर देकर उनकी जान बचाई। आगरा (UP) में 75 साल के एक बुजुर्ग चक्कर आने की शिकायत लेकर डॉक्टर के पास पहुंचे थे। लेकिन अपनी बात कहते-कहते वह बेहोश हो गए। डॉक्टर ने उनको सीपीआर दिया जिससे उनकी जान बच सकी। मात्र… pic.twitter.com/uqfw2xK5wI — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) July 1, 2025

