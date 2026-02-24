Shimla, February 24: The management of the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS) in Shimla's Chamiana issued show-cause notices to sanitation staff on Tuesday, February 24, following a security lapse that allowed a stray dog to retrieve an amputated human leg from the hospital’s waste complex. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, triggered panic among local residents and raised significant concerns regarding the handling of biomedical waste at the facility.

The situation came to light on Tuesday morning when bystanders spotted a stray dog carrying a severed human limb near the hospital premises. Security personnel attempted to intervene, but the dog reportedly became aggressive and fled, eventually dropping the amputated limb before escaping. Shimla Shocker: Nepalese Couple Intoxicate Employer Family's Food, Flee with Gold Jewellery.

Video Shows Stray Dog Running With Amputated Human Leg in Shimla Near AIMSS

In response, the hospital administration immediately constituted a three-member fact-finding committee. The team included Nursing Superintendent Leelawati, Nodal Officer for Biomedical Waste Rajesh Verma, and Matron Leela Bodh. The committee was tasked with investigating the sequence of events and identifying those responsible for the oversight.

Findings of the Fact-Finding Committee

According to the committee’s report submitted late Tuesday afternoon, the limb belonged to a patient who underwent an above-knee amputation on February 19 under the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department. The investigation revealed that the limb had been correctly packed in a designated biomedical waste bag and stored in the hospital’s Biomedical Waste (BMW) complex. However, a critical lapse occurred on the night of February 21.

Timeline of Negligence: While shifting waste to the complex, sanitation workers reportedly left the door of the facility open and unattended.

The Breach: It is suspected that the stray dog entered through the open door during this window and pulled the limb from its packaging.

Discovery: The following morning, an empty waste bag was found outside the complex, but the staff was unable to locate the missing contents at that time.

Disciplinary Actions and Future Protocols

Based on the committee's findings, the AIMSS management has sought formal explanations from the sanitation supervisor and the workers on duty during the night of the incident. Officials stated that further disciplinary action would be determined after reviewing their responses.

The hospital has also issued strict directives to its external partners:

Sanitation Contractor: Instructed to ensure all waste complex doors remain locked and strictly adhere to safety protocols.

Disposal Agency (Enviro Engineers): Directed to ensure the timely and frequent clearance of waste from the hospital premises to prevent accumulation. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Jeweller’s Dead Body Found Inside Water Tank in Shimla District; Murder Case Registered.

Institutional Oversight

Established in 2022 as Himachal Pradesh's first standalone super-speciality institute, AIMSS Chamiana is a critical healthcare hub for the region. Hospital authorities acknowledged that the incident had caused significant reputational damage and emphasised that they are reviewing all security and sanitation contracts to prevent a recurrence of such a breach in medical ethics and public safety.

