Shimla, June 26: Hundreds of commuters were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said on Monday.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch has been badly affected, they said. A total of 301 roads are closed in the state following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers are disrupted. Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh Video: Vehicular Movement Halted on Flooded NH 3 in Mandi Following Heavy Rains, Footage Surfaces.

Watch Video: Hundreds of Commuters Stranded As Chandigarh-Manali National Highway Blocked

Flash flood in Himachal Pradesh has left over 200 people stranded, and at least two dead. Several vehicles washed away and had to be retrieved with excavator machines. The police mentioned that evacuation efforts are underway and that National Highways will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/55rfAqTSYK — BBC News India (@BBCIndia) June 26, 2023

Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and the commuters have been stranded since Sunday evening. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Over 200 People Including Tourists Stranded Near Baggi Bridge As Flash Flood Hits Bagipul Area of Mandi District.

The alternative Mandi-Kullu route via Katola, blocked due to landslide, has been opened after almost 20 hours and small vehicles are now being diverted through this stretch, said the officials of the Mandi administration.

The Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide. The officials said restoration work is underway and explosives are being used to blast heavy boulders blocking roads on this stretch. One way traffic is expected to be restored on this stretch in an hour or two, they said.

However, rains have started again and reports of landslides are coming from other places in the district. The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened, the officials added.

“It is a nightmarish experience as we have been stuck here since yesterday evening. There are limited hotels and other accommodations available nearby,” said Mohit, a tourist from Chandigarh.

There are over two km of jam on both the sides even though the police and administration have stopped traffic at several points on the stretch as the road is blocked, he added.

“We have been struck since last evening as the road is closed. A large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the roads at Aut and 6 Miles," said Prashant, a stranded commuter who was returning to Mandi town from Chandigarh.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said as many as 301 roads have been blocked due to heavy rains. Out of these roads, 180 would be opened by Monday evening, 15 by Tuesday and the remaining by June 30 depending on the weather conditions, Singh told reporters.

As many as 390 JCBs, dozers and tippers have been deployed to clear the roads and the department would release a number on which the people can report road related issues by today evening, he added.

There are about 30 road stretches prone to frequent landslides in the state. So far, during the ongoing monsoon season which started on June 24, the PWD has suffered a loss to the tune of about Rs 27 crore.

On Sunday, flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Solan and Hamirpur districts and heavy rains in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu killed two people, damaged crops, homes and vehicles, and washed away livestock.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, one person each drowned in Hamirpur and Shimla districts. The rain also damaged 11 houses and several vehicles as well as four cowsheds. Moderate to heavy rains have also lashed several parts of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

Dharamshala in Kangra was the wettest with 107 mm of rain followed by Kataula and Bhattiyat 75 mm each, Gohar 67 mm, Mandi 56 mm, Pandoh 50 mm, Poanta Sahib 43 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 39 mm, Kothi 37 mm, Jogindernagar 36 mm and Palampur 32.2 mm.

The local weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday and yellow alert of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning on June 28 and 29.