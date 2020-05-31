Himachal Pradesh: Overflowing Nullah Floods Underground Shop in Karsog, Locals Rescue Stranded People by Breaking Shutter - Watch Video

Visuals of locals trying to rescue stranded people in Karsog (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mandi, May 31: A group of people got stuck inside an underground shop after it was flooded due to an overflowing nullah, following heavy rainfall. The incident took place in Karsog town in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday. The standard persons were rescued after breaking open the shop's shutters. A video of the incident, shared by news agency ANI, showed rescue efforts by local residents. The video showed an overflowing nullah flooded the underground shop leaving people stranded incident. Locals can be seen breaking open the shop's shutter in order to rescue stranded people. A lot of screaming and noise can be heard in the background. Himachal Pradesh: Tractor Driver Rescues 20 Children Stuck in Strong River Current in Kangra; Watch Video.

Locals Rescue People Stranded in Underground Shop in Karsog:

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Locals attempt to rescue people stuck inside a shop in the market area of Karsog town in Mandi dist y'day after it was flooded due to an overflowing nullah, following heavy rainfall. They were later rescued after breaking open the shop's shutters. pic.twitter.com/vxD45qLpJ4 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

