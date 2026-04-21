The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is preparing a major digital overhaul called EPFO 3.0, aimed at making provident fund withdrawals faster, simpler and largely paperless. The system is expected to enable members to access their PF money through UPI and ATM, significantly reducing dependence on paperwork and approvals.

The reform, expected to roll out in phases by mid-2026, will also raise the auto-settlement limit to ₹5 lakh and reduce employer involvement in most withdrawal cases. The changes are intended to streamline access while maintaining safeguards for retirement savings. How PF Interest Rate at 8.25% for 2025-26 Impacts Your Retirement Savings.

PF Withdrawal Through UPI and ATM

Under the new system, PF withdrawals will move towards a digital-first model integrated with the banking and payments ecosystem.

Members will be able to withdraw funds using:

UPI apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm

PF-linked ATM cards for cash withdrawals

Withdrawals via UPI will be processed through Aadhaar-based OTP authentication and credited directly to linked bank accounts. ATM withdrawals will allow users to access PF funds without logging into portals, offering an offline option for those with limited digital access. EPFO Update 2026: How To Correct PF Account Errors Online via UAN Portal Without Office Visit.

How Much PF Can You Withdraw?

Withdrawal limits under EPFO rules will continue to depend on the purpose:

Up to 75% of PF balance in case of unemployment (after one month)

100% withdrawal allowed after two months of unemployment or at retirement (age 58)

Partial withdrawals permitted for marriage, education and housing, subject to eligibility rules

At least 25% of the balance must remain in the account in most cases to protect retirement savings

Auto-Settlement Limit Raised to INR 5 Lakh

A key feature of EPFO 3.0 is the increase in the automatic claim settlement threshold:

Earlier limit: INR 1 lakh

New limit: INR 5 lakh

This means a large majority of claims, estimated at nearly 95%, can be processed automatically without manual intervention.

Officials say settlement times could drop from several days to just a few hours in many cases.

Reduced Employer Dependency

One of the major structural changes is the removal of employer approval in most withdrawal cases.

Key updates include:

No employer attestation required for standard claims

Aadhaar-based OTP authentication for verification

Self-certification for eligible withdrawals

This aims to reduce delays that were previously caused by employer verification bottlenecks.

Eligibility for Digital PF Access

To use UPI or ATM-based withdrawal features, members must have:

Active Universal Account Number (UAN)

Aadhaar linked with UAN

PAN linked for tax compliance

Updated bank account with IFSC code

Active mobile number for OTP verification

Incomplete KYC remains one of the main reasons for delayed or rejected claims.

The EPFO has integrated with 32 public and private sector banks, including major lenders such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. This integration is expected to improve verification speed, reduce processing time and enhance real-time tracking of contributions and claims.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).