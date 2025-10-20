Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI): A murder accused was killed in police firing after he allegedly tried to snatch a weapon and open fire on police personnel while trying to escape from the Nizamabad government hospital, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Riyaz, was under treatment after being arrested for stabbing a police constable to death in Nizamabad on Sunday.

Police said that special teams had launched a search for the accused, who was caught on Sunday while attacking another person, identified as Asif, near the Sarangpur area of Nizamabad. Both the accused and the victim were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

"The accused, Riyaz, attempted to assault police personnel and escape again from the Nizamabad Government Hospital. The police made a serious effort to apprehend Riyaz. He tried to snatch the weapon from the police and open fire on the police personnel. In the police effort to restrain Riyaz, he was killed. Yesterday, Riyaz had attacked and seriously injured a civilian named Asif, who was assisting the police in his apprehension. Asif is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad. Today, the accused tried to snatch the gun from the police and attempted to fire at the police, while also trying to escape. Riyaz died in the Ensuing firing," Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy said in a statement.

