Hyderabad, February 10: A fire broke out at one of the shops of Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers at Madina in Telangana's Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, officials said. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident. According to officials of the Hyderabad Control Room, the incident occurred around 2:00 am.

Upon receiving information, a team of fire department officials along with eight fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation. "We received a fire call around 2:00 am reporting a fire outbreak at Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers, a cloth shop. We are still trying to control the fire with eight vehicles," officials said. Hyderabad: Boat Catches Fire in Hussain Sagar Lake in Telangana, 15 People Rescued (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Fire Video

#Hyderabad--- A fire broke out in the old city's Dewan Devdi. The fire started on the fourth floor of a cloth shop building. Ten fire engines and police personnel reached the spot and are trying to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/zntvu7ujXY — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) February 10, 2025

"Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far," they said, adding that the cause of the fire was not clear. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)