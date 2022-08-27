Hyderabad, August 27: In an incident reported from Hayathnagar on August 25, a class 8 student allegedly died by suicide after being punished at school.

The girl’s parents suspect the deceased took the extreme step after being made to stand outside class for not doing her homework, reported New Indian Express.

The police said that the girl, a resident of RTC Colony hung herself from the ceiling fan. Her parents found the body and called the police. Pune Shocker: Man Plans Murder After Watching Crime-Based Web Series and Movies, Kills Ex-Girlfriend’s Husband; Arrested

The family told the police that their daughter felt humiliated when her teacher asked her to leave the classroom and made her stand outside the class for trivial issue.

Police sent the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania Hospital and are awaiting its report. Police, in their preliminary inquiry, found that the girl was upset as she thought it was much severe a punishment for a small lapse. There was no suicide note either. The police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC and an investigation is going on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).