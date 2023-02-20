Mumbai, February 20: The Mumbai police recently arrested a school principal for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl student. Police officials said that the minor student was staying in the school's hostel. Cops said that the 65-year-old accused used to call the minor girl in his cabin and allegedly misbehave with her.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a a police officer said that the accused even threatened the girl and asked her not to reveal the incident to anyone. He told the minor girl that he would destroy her life. "She has told us that she was afraid after the threat and that’s why could not report the incident to anyone immediately," the police officer added. Mumbai: Arabic Language Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Two Minor Students in Oshiwara.

After the incident came to light, the police has also decided to question several other girls of the hostel in order to ascertain if any of them were harassed by the school principal. During investigation, cops found that the accused had been sexually assaulting the minor girl, a class 7 student since November 2022.

The officer also said that the victim's younger sister and brother also study in the same school. The duo even stay in the same hostel. While the accused has been arrested, the cops will be talking to other students of the school and 22 other students who stay in the hostel. Mumbai Shocker: School Teacher Punches, Kicks Three Students During Her Class in Santacruz, Act Caught on CCTV; Booked.

The incident came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents, who immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting on their complaint, the police arrested the accused under various section of Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act 2012.

