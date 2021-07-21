Pune, July 21: An incident of harassment has been reported from Pune where a 34-year-old man has been arrested for stalking a beauty parlour employee in Pune. Reports inform that the man has been arrested while his landlord has been booked on the charge of sexually harassing and stalking the employee. According to a report by TOI, the accused and the beauty parlour employee were not acquaintances but were tenants of the same landlord.

According to details by Sub-inspector Shivaji Jadhav of the Hadapsar police said, the suspect who has been arrested, managed to get the mobile number of the woman from the landlord. He later started sending her obscene messages on a social networking site and also called her for meeting him in person so that he could take her out for a party. Man Demands Money From Pune Woman Cop, Threatens of Displaying Her Photos, Videos Online if Demands Not Met.

After being troubled by calls and messages, the woman decided to meet the man and know the reason why he was harassing her. She took one of her friends along. The man said he got her number from the landlord and threatened the two women of dire consequences after she asked him to maintain distance from her. The incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

