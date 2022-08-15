Jammu, August 15: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at various Border Outposts (BOPs) on the International Border (IB) in Jammu on the eve of Independence day.

BSF Jammu offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers and the latter also reciprocated. The exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor border. Independence Day 2022: BSF Troops and Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at International Border in Jammu and Kashmir (See Pic).

"BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on Border while dominating the border effectively," BSF said. "Such gestures help build a peacefulA atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both border guarding forces."

