On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, India's BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura. Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took part in the 76th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar.

Check tweet:

Sweets were exchanged between BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers at International Border in J&K's RS Pura on #IndependenceDay#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/6pW66HmJ90 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

