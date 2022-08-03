Lucknow, August 3: 'Yogi ki Paati', a letter from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will reach around three crore homes in the state on Independence Day.

The letter is a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Independence Day 2022 Wishes & Tiranga HD Images: Send Swatantrata Diwas Greetings, 15 August Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes & SMS to Your Friends and Family.

According to sources, in his letter the chief minister will underline the importance of Independence and the country's vision on 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' that marks 75 years of Independence.

