India will celebrate its 75th Year of Independence on August 15, 2022. It was the day when India attained freedom from British colonial rule and emerged as an independent state in 1947. The day marks a special significance for the country when national celebrations take place to commemorate the day of independence and observe it with complete joy and fervour. Along with the local events, Swantrarta Diwas is observed in the country's capital, Delhi, when the Prime Minister unfurls the flag on the Red Fort and 'Addresses the Nation' on the 15th of August. As you look forward to celebrating Independence Day, take these Swatantrata Diwas wishes, HD images, Facebook greetings, wallpapers & SMS to send your friends and family on this important day. Below, find Independence Day images, Happy Independence Day messages, Independence Day quotes and beautiful wallpapers to share with your loved ones. Tiranga DP Images & Indian National Flag HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Set Tricolour Flag As Profile Picture of All Social Media Platforms.

As India enters the 76th year of independence this year, the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will be observed across the nation. Flag hoisting, fireworks, parades, speeches, etc., will be conducted at the school, regional and national levels to mark the day. Streets will be decorated with tricolour lights and balloons as the country will dive into the festive fever and enjoy its national identity on this historic day. People will adorn themselves in saffron, white and green to add national colours to themselves and the occasion that demands the significance of the tricoloured Indian flag. Citizens indulge in celebrations to observe the Azadi Diwas in the most memorable and joyful manner. Celebrate the national day with these Happy Independence Day 2022 messages that you can forward to your relatives and make them feel unique and enlightened on this festive day. Scroll down to get beautiful wishes, greetings and quotes for Swatantrata Diwas 2022.

Happy Independence Day 2022 Messages

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: Our Freedom Fighters Went Through Countless Sufferings To Give Us Our Freedom. August 15 Is a Day To Remember and Honour Them.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Independence Day Is the Time To Rethink Who We Are and How We Got Here. Jai Hind!

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: Never Forget the Sacrifice of Our Freedom Fighters Who Formed This Country. Jai Hind!

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: Let's Keep the Memories of All the People Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Our Country Alive. Wishing You a Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: May the Glory of Independence Day Be With Us Forever. Here's Wishing You a Very Happy Independence Day!

As you mark the day of pride and honour on the 15th of August, get these Independence Day images and wallpapers that we've got for you for free online. Ensure that you participate in the events that will be held on this historic day and celebrate Independence Day by considering its exclusivity and relevance. Celebrate the big day by sharing the nationalistic feelings with your close ones and sending these Azadi Diwas wishes and messages that we've presented to you. Happy Independence Day!

