India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Solatium of Rs 20 Lakh for Martyred Indian Soldier K Palani’s Family

Chennai, June 17: The K Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced a solatium (a thing given as compensation or consolation) of Rs 20 lakh for the family of Indian Army soldier K. Palani. The braveheart lost his life in a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley on Monday night. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office also announced that a government job would be given to one of his family members. Palani is survived by his wife and two kids. The couple has two children-a boy Prasanna aged 10 and girl Divya aged 8. Palani's mortal remains are expected to reach his village on Wednesday.

According to reports, the friends and relatives of the the 40-year-old martyred soldier soldier always dreamt of settling down at his newly built home. Palani who had joined the Indian army at the age of 18 after his 10th standard had built a house with a loan and wanted to settle down there. Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The braveheart was born to Kalimuthu and Logambal and couldn't pursue his school education due to the financial struggles and family circumstances. However he completed graduation through distance education. A report by IANS informs that Palani's younger brother Idayakani also serves in the Indian army and is posted in Rajasthan.

On the night of June 15, twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said. In a statement, the Indian Army said, "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

