Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 12:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami ( (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Chennai, June 16: The state government of Tamil Nadu has decided to provide Rs 1000 each as a relief measure to 13.35 lakh differently-abled cardholders in the state. The decision by the K Palaniswami-led government in the southern state comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 15, the Chief Minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for those having rice only ration card and for members of welfare boards. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Announces Complete Lockdown in Chennai from June 19 to 30 Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet approved to promulgation of an ordinance to provide 10 per cent horizontal quota for students of state government schools. According to reports, the horizontal quota will be for students who pass the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate course in medical colleges, it's learnt. Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021.

Here's the tweet:

Tamil Nadu has also been severely affected with coornavirus with the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state mounting to 46,504 so far.  On Monday, the state government announced a full lockdown in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu subject to some relaxations to essential/emergency services. As the infection is seeing a rise in these districts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday announced full lockdown in these areas from June 19 to 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus in India COVID 19 COVID-19 Pandemic differently-abled K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu
You might also like
Major Generals of India, China Talking to Defuse Situation in Galwan Valley, Ladakh: Army Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Major Generals of India, China Talking to Defuse Situation in Galwan Valley, Ladakh: Army Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19
Kanpur Bans Sale of Pani Puri on Carts From Today, District Admin Fears Overcrowding And Lack of Social Distancing to Contribute in COVID-19 Spread
News

Kanpur Bans Sale of Pani Puri on Carts From Today, District Admin Fears Overcrowding And Lack of Social Distancing to Contribute in COVID-19 Spread
Video of Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Honouring Deceased COVID-19 Victims Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Video of Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Honouring Deceased COVID-19 Victims Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Fills the Church’s Pews and Walls With Portraits of Deceased COVID-19 Victims, Powerful Video Goes Viral
Viral

Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Fills the Church’s Pews and Walls With Portraits of Deceased COVID-19 Victims, Powerful Video Goes Viral
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
News

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
Sensex Up 560 Points, Nifty Hovers Around 10K Tracking Overnight Rally in Global Stock Markets
News

Sensex Up 560 Points, Nifty Hovers Around 10K Tracking Overnight Rally in Global Stock Markets
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Due to High Fever, Breathing Issues
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Due to High Fever, Breathing Issues
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement