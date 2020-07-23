New Delhi, July 23: British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton on Thursday said the United Kingdom is very clear about the challenges China poses for the world and not only for India. Sir Philip even mentioned that Hong Kong was a serious violation of the joint declaration and the United Kingdom has very clear views on the South China Sea.

Commenting on the ongoing tensions between India and China, Sir Philip Barton said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We're clear about the challenges China poses not only for India but for the world. But we want to work with China. Hong Kong was a serious violation of the joint declaration. Also, we've clear views on the South China Sea." 'How Should India Deal with China?' Rahul Gandhi to Explain in 3rd Part of Video Series Today.

The British High Commissioner to India welcomed the ongoing Special Representatives' talks between India and China to de-escalate tension on the Sino-India border. Sir Philip Barton said that the efforts are encouraging and hoped tensions to ease.

However, Sir Philip Barton expressed his unhappiness over the alleged human rights abuses against China's Uyghur Muslims. He said, "We have concerns over human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang."

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to India refused to comment on the Vijay Mallya's asylum. He said, "We never comment on asylum cases so, I can't comment on that. The UK government and our courts are absolutely clear in their roles in preventing people from avoiding justice by moving from countries."

