Following the season opener in Australia, the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship continues at the Shanghai International Circuit for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. Scheduled from 13 to 15 March, the event marks the second round of the new season and the first of six F1 Sprint weekends on the calendar. How F1 Teams Can Exploit New Rules to Win in 2026.

Where To Watch F1 Qualifying For Chinese GP in India?

Indian fans can watch the entire 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weekend online. There is no traditional television broadcast for Formula 1 in India this year. FanCode remains the exclusive regional streaming partner, offering access via its application and website through individual race weekend passes or annual sports subscriptions.

Additionally, comprehensive coverage is available through the official F1 TV Pro subscription, which provides multi-camera views, live telemetry, and unedited team radio feeds.

F1 Qualifying and Race Info

Detail Information Event 2026 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Dates 13–15 March 2026 Venue Shanghai International Circuit, China Main Qualifying (IST) Saturday, 14 March at 12:30 PM Main Race (IST) Sunday, 15 March at 12:30 PM Live Streaming (India) FanCode, F1 TV Pro

F1 Qualifying and Race Timings

As a Sprint weekend, the traditional track schedule is adjusted. Teams will have a single free practice session on Friday morning before moving directly into Sprint Qualifying. The main Qualifying session, which determines the starting grid for Sunday's Grand Prix, is scheduled for Saturday, 14 March. Max Verstappen Crash Video: Red Bull Driver Hits Barrier, Exits Australian GP F1 Qualifying Early.

For viewers in India, the main Qualifying session will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The 56-lap Grand Prix on Sunday will also commence at 12:30 PM IST.

Following a commanding one-two finish by George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at the Australian season opener, Mercedes enter as early favourites. However, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton remain close challengers, eager to capitalise on their strong opening-round pace.

