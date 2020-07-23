New Delhi, July 23: In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will explain -- 'how should India deal with China?'.

The official Twitter handle of Congress had put out a tweet on Wednesday stating, "How should India deal with China? Watch Rahul Gandhi explain in the third part of the series. Tune in tomorrow at 10 am."

The Wayanad MP had earlier posted two videos on June 17 and 20, attacking the Centre over its handling of the ongoing tussle with the Dragon.

Reiterating that China has still occupied India's territory, Gandhi had on June 20 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India's biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of 'Chhapan Inch' (56-inch).

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video message and wrote, "Prime Minister fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness."

In the video message, speaking on "China's Strategic Game Plan" the Congress leader said: "What is China's strategic and tactical game plan? It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don't do anything without thinking about it strategically."

