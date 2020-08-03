Delhi, August 3: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain admitted to his role in the North East Delhi violence that took place in February against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Special Investigation Team (SIT) team of Delhi Police informed on Sunday.

Hussain admitted that he incited people to unleash violence, according to an Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police. Tahir reportedly told the police that he was aggrieved after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Supreme Court ruling in the favour of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Centre passing Citizenship Amendment Act; and hence decided to take an extreme step. Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain Was in Touch With Pinjra Tod Members, Say Police in Chargesheet.

Last month, police said Hussain along with the two women and several others were allegedly responsible for the death of 53 persons, injury to countless innocent individuals, destruction of properties worth crores of rupees and causing a "tear in the social fabric of the nation as a whole".

In March, Hussain moved an anticipatory bail application before a Delhi court. Hussain was booked in the murder case of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during violence erupted North East Delhi earlier this year.

