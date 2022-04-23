Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today advised private TV news channels against making false claims and using scandalous headlines. In a detailed advisory issued today, the Ministry has called for adherence to the provisions of Section 20 of The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 including to the Programme Code laid down under it.

The Ministry has found that in the recent past several Satellite TV channels have carried out coverage of events and incidents in a manner which appears to be unauthentic, misleading, sensational and using socially unacceptable language and remarks, offending good taste and decency, and obscene and defamatory and having communal overtones. The advisory has cited the Ukraine-Russian conflict and the incidence in North-West Delhi in particular where TV news content and debates have been found in violation of Programme Code. Narendra Modi Govt to Distribute 1.5 Lakh DD Free Dish in Areas Without Cable TV.

While in the case of reporting on Ukraine-Russia conflict the Ministry has found channels making scandalous headlines unrelated to the news item and journalists making unsubstantiated and fabricated claims and using hyperbole in order to incite audience, in case of Delhi violence, certain channels have aired news items with provocative headlines and videos of violence that may incite communal hatred among the communities and disrupt peace and law and order. The channels have further fabricated headlines giving communal colour to actions of authorities.

The Ministry has noted and also cautioned private TV channels against broadcasting debates having unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language, communal remarks and derogatory references which may have a negative psychological impact on viewers and may also incite communal disharmony and disturb the peace at large.

Citing these instances of violation, the Ministry has today expressed serious concern over the programmes aired and strongly advised against violation of provisions of The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the rules under it.

The advisory is available on the website of Ministry of I&B at www.mib.gov.in

