Delhi Violence: 30 Killed So Far in North East District, Security Heightened in Maujpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur and Babarpur

New Delhi, February 27: As many as 30 people have lost their lives while over 200 people have been injured in the deadliest violence in North East Delhi since Saturday. According to details by Sunil Kumar Gautam, the Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, the death toll has increased to 30 at the hospital on Thursday with four new cases this morning. The clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters that rocked Delhi since the last few days is believed to be the the deadliest violence in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the GTB official said that majority of the deaths were by gunshot injuries while few patients succumbed to their injuries after being injured by blunt objects and burn injuries. Earlier on Wednesday, there were reports that the body of an Intelligence Bureau staffer was pulled out of a drain in violence-hit Chand Bagh area. The IB staffer was identified as Ankit Sharma. Delhi Violence: PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People in National Capital to Maintain Peace and Brotherhood.

Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: Death toll has increased to 30 at the hospital. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/PJS5VEvInH — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel was seen in the violence-hit areas, including Shiv Vihar, Gokalpur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh. In the wake of the ongoing turmoil in Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the violence-hit areas separately. The Delhi Police informed that 18 FIRs at various police stations were registered on Wednesday and 106 people arrested under various sections over violence in northeast Delhi that erupted on Sunday.