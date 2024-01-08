Lucknow, January 8: With less than two weeks to go until the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, state tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said on Monday that the department will start helicopter services soon as a large number of visitors are expected to attend the ceremony. The minister, however, did not give a specific date. "The services will start before January 22."

Speaking with ANI on Monday, the minister said, "Yes. The helicopter services will start for devotees visiting the city. We are also planning to start water services .Airport services have already started." "It will be ensured that all facilities are being provided to devotees who will be thronging the city to witness the inauguration," he added. He said that the capacity of the railways will also be increased in view of the expected surge in the number of visitors to the city. Ram Mandir Special: Pregnant Women in Kanpur Want to Give Birth on Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Day.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi, earlier on December 30 urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at the grand Temple in Ayodhya.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said, while addressing a public gathering in Ayodhya earlier in the month. Varanasi: Students Make Giant Diya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 (Watch Video).

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)