A group of students from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi have created giant diya (lamp) for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Students from the city's Arya Mahila Inter College have made a 5 feet long and 4 feet wide lamp which they plan to send to Ayodhya. Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony along with other thousands of dignitaries and people. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Vegetable Vendor Gifts World Clock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead of Consecration (See Pic).

Varanasi Students Make Giant Diya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

