Dhaka, December 25: Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Shafikul Alam, has said that the Bangladesh Awami League, whose political activities are currently banned in the country, will not be able to participate in the upcoming national parliamentary election scheduled to take place in February next year. Following a meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government, a press conference was held on Wednesday afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital to brief the media on the decisions taken at the meeting.

In response to a question by a reporter referring to a letter reportedly sent to the Chief Adviser by five US lawmakers showing concern over the ban on the Awami League, Shafikul Alam made this statement. In reply, the Press Secretary said that he had not seen the letter and was not aware of it. However, he emphasised that the government's position regarding the Awami League is clear. "Since the Awami League's activities are banned and the Election Commission has deregistered the party, the Awami League will not be able to take part in this election," the secretary said. 'Awami League Not Patronising Hadi's Killer': Bangladesh Chhatra League General Secy Sheikh Enan.

Earlier in May this year, the interim government issued a gazette notification banning all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated, associated, and fraternal organisations. The decision was stated to remain in force until the completion of trials at the International Crimes Tribunal. At that time, the gazette was issued by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification said that the action was taken under the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance.

As Bangladesh prepares to hold its national elections nearly a year after Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted following a student-led uprising in July last year, the former Prime Minister has said that an election without her party would not be an election but a coronation, as the Awami League has been barred from contesting the upcoming polls. "An election without the Awami League is not an election but a coronation. Yunus governs without a single vote from the Bangladeshi people, and now he seeks to ban the party that has been elected nine times by popular mandate," Hasina said. 'Awami League Members Can Contest as Independent Candidates': Bangladeshi Journalist Muktadir Rashid on Ban on Sheikh Hasina's Party.

"Historically, when Bangladeshis cannot vote for their preferred party, they do not vote at all. So millions will be effectively disenfranchised if this ban on the Awami League is maintained. Any government that emerges from such an exercise will lack the moral authority to govern. This would be a terrible missed opportunity at a time when Bangladesh badly needs a process of genuine national reconciliation," she added. Bangladesh is set to hold its elections in February 2026, with political tensions running high.

